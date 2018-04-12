Politics Vucic says Putin did not invite him to inauguration President Aleksandar Vucic says he did not receive the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend his inauguration on May 7 in Moscow. Source: Beta Thursday, April 12, 2018 | 14:54 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

"Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan invited me to Ankara on May 7. I did not receive an invitation from Putin," Vucic told reporters in Kragujevac, when asked "whether he would visit Ankara or Moscow on May 7."

Vucic added that he did not talk about that with Putin, but that they spoke on the phone about Kosovo and other issues.



As for Friday's meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Vucic said she was "the most important partner, and the talks in Berlin will not be easy."