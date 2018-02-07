"EU sees us as leader, we'll work even harder" - PM

According to her remarks published by the Serbian government, Brnabic also "noted that Serbia will continue to implement reforms faster, while regional cooperation will still be a priority."

Brnabic told reporters in the Serbian government that an important message was sent today that recognizing individual results is important.



"Serbia should be satisfied today. We are proud and happy because our country is recognized as a leader. We worked hard to achieve this, and we will have to work much more in weeks, months and years to come," she said.



Brnabic said that Serbia "needs to work every day to join the European family of nations" and noted that the document "suggests a greater presence of the EU in the form of new and positive initiatives."



She stated that the strategy clearly shows that the EU will launch six sectoral initiatives aimed at strengthening cooperation and additional financing and technical support from the EU.



The prime minister noted that they concern the strengthening of the rule of law, engaging in the security sector and migration, supporting socio-economic development, increasing infrastructure connectivity, digital agenda and supporting reconciliation and good neighborly relations.



She stressed that cooperation in the region will remain one of the priorities, while Serbia continues to show how committed it is.



"We will continue to support Albania and Macedonia to open negotiations as soon as possible and we will be available to support everyone regarding the European perspective," she noted, adding that without the region's connection there is no stability.



Brnabic told the Serbian citizens that the government will continue to meet all the criteria even faster and to implement the reforms.



"I would especially like to point out that the strategy, which gives the possibility of enlargement and the chance of entry by 2025, has recognized the enlargement as a mechanism for further strengthening and stability of the EU," Brnabic said.



According to Brnabic, the Balkans have been important for the EU, and that is why we should always give repeated signals that European values are important to us.



She also assessed that the visits of Commissioner Johannes Hahn and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, as well as the previous visit by President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani are extremely important.



The prime minister concluded that these three visits to Serbia provide a clear and unequivocal signal that we are on the right track, and that regional cooperation is extremely important, adding that the government of Serbia now has even greater responsibility to make reforms go even faster.