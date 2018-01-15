Politics Serbia only non-EU country on Japanese PM's European tour Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will on Monday arrive on a two-day official visit to Serbia, along with a delegation of Japanese businesspeople. Source: Tanjug Monday, January 15, 2018 | 09:22 Tweet (Getty Images, file)

As this will be the first visit to Belgrade of a Japanese official at such a high level in over three decades, it has been described as "historic."

The ceremonial welcome will be organized in the afternoon in front of the Palace of Serbia, followed by a plenary meeting of the delegations of Serbia and Japan.



Prime Minister Brnabic will attend the ceremony and take part in the plenary meeting.



According to the program of the visit, the delegations will meet with the businesspeople from the two countries, who will be addressed by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Abe, and Brnabic.



Minister for European Integration Jadranka Joksimovic and Japanese Ambassador Junichi Maruyama will sign a note on Japan's overseas cooperation volunteer program.



Vucic and Abe will make statements for the press at 17:45 hours CET.



Serbia is the only non-EU country Abe will visit as part of his current European tour. In 2018, the two countries mark 136 years since establishing relations, and although there have been no bilateral visits at the level of heads of state or government over the last three decades, these relations are "traditionally good and friendly, and Japan is among the largest donors to our country, in the total value of about 500 million euros," Tanjug reported.



Japan is a member of the G7, the third-ranked world economic power, and has great influence in international relations. Japan is also a technologically developed country, and many companies, including Panasonic, are already operating in Serbia, the agency said.



Serbia is very interested in Japan's investments in automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical and IT industries, as well as in the field of agriculture, environmental protection and tourism.



Total trade in 2016 amounted to 153 million euros, while in 2015 it reached 137 million euros.