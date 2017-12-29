Politics Which leaders wished happy holidays to Vucic? Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has received New Year and Christmas greetings from numerous officials from around the world, his office announced on Friday. Source: B92 Friday, December 29, 2017 | 13:07 Tweet (Tanjug, file)

From the Russian Federation, the holiday messages came from President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, and Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill.

From the People's Republic of China, Vucic received greetings from President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang.



A statement issued on Friday then listed European officials who wished the Serbian president happy holidays: European Council President Donald Tusk, German President Frank Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Swiss President Doris Leuthard, Norwegian King Harald V and the country's Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Polish President Andrzej Duda, President of Iceland Gudni Johannesson, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite, Denmark's Queen Margaret II, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, Lichtenstein's Prime Minister Andrian Hasler, and Andorra's Prime Minister Antoni Marti.



From the region, the messages arrived from Slovenian President Borut Pahor, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Serb Republic (RS) President Milorad Dodik, and RS National Assembly President Nedeljko Cubrilovic.



From around the world, the list includes Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Argentinian President Mauricio Macri, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga, Moroccan King Hassan VI, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Beside the numerous statespeople, the press release said, Vucic also received messages from governor generals of Canada and New Zealand Julie Payette, and Patsy Reddy, Bavaria's Minister for European Affairs Beate Merk, and General Director of UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Jose da Silva.