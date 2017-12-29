Politics PM "confident new year will bring prosperity to Serbia" Prime Minister Ana Brnabic has sent holiday greetings to the citizens of Serbia and wished them health, success and fulfillment of all wishes in the new year. Source: B92 Friday, December 29, 2017 | 14:51 Tweet The seat of the Serbian government (Tanjug, file)

Brnabic on Friday wrote that she was confident that the next year will bring prosperity to Serbia.

"On behalf of my team and on my own behalf, I wish that 2018 brings you much happiness, more beautiful moments and fewer worries. I wish you to gift your family love and spend valuable time with friends and loved ones. I believe that the year ahead will bring prosperity to Serbia and establish our European path, strengthen the economy and improve the quality of life of all citizens," Brnabic said, adding:



"I believe in our potential and our ability to cope with the biggest challenges that await us, because you, the citizens of Serbia, undoubtedly deserve a better future that we all believe in. The Serbian government will continue to work for all citizens next year, to create jobs and better living conditions. "