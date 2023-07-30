Sports Serbia becomes the Champion of Europe by dethroning Spain in Nis! Junior basketball team of Serbia won the gold medal at the 2023 FIBA U18 European Championship in Nis, after defeating Spain in the final with a score 81:71. Source: B92, S.S. Sunday, July 30, 2023 | 23:55 Tweet Share Foto: FIBA

The team selected by Nenad Stefanović dethroned the "red fury" in front of the full stands of the "Cair" sports hall, with a phenomenal game in the second half.



Although there was no injured Filip Jović in the team, his teammates stepped forward, above all Nikola Topić and Mitar Bošnjaković, who were responsible for the triumph in this great final.



Spain based the game on the towering Mara, but the Serbian players cleverly avoided him in attack and neutralized him in defense, where Mišić led the way.



Serbia has won the fifth title of the champion of the old continent in the history, in the age group up to 18 years.

Finally, the most effective player of the match was Nikola Topić, scoring 24 points, Mitar Bošnjaković scored 21, and Andrej Mušicki also scored in double figures with 12.



In the defeated team, Mario Saint-Supery scored 17, Hugo Gonzalez 16, and Lucas Langarita and Aday Mara 12 each.



In the end, Nikola Topić was declared the most valuable player of the tournament MVP, and Bogoljub Marković joined him in the team of ideal five.

Sale Djordjević praised the young golden basketball players

Foto: Starsport/Srdjan Stevanovic

The legendary Aleksandar Djordjević was delighted by the success of the Serbian national team, the under-18 team, which climbed to the top of Europe with a victory over the Spaniards in Niš.



Sale took to Twitter and sent a nice message for the new champions.



Here is what Sale wrote.



"Congratulations, champions! Sincere congratulations to coach Stefanović, the coaching staff and, above all, the players for winning a gold medal, a great game and phenomenal behavior! And well done, godfather... another excellent one", reads the congratulation of the current coach of China.