Sports Serbia reaches the semi-finals of the World Cup! Serbian water polo players qualified for the semi-finals of the World Championship in Fukuoka! Source: B92/D.P. Tuesday, July 25, 2023 | 11:53

"Dolphins" defeated the Italians in the penalty shootout 4:3, 15:14 (3:3, 2:2, 4:4, 2:2), after the score was 11:11 in the regular part of the match.



In the semi-finals, they will play against Greece, which eliminated Montenegro.



Uroš Stevanović's team played an excellent match against the current vice-champion of the world, during the entire match they were equal with their rival, and when it was most needed, they kept their stance.



In the penalty shootout, goalkeeper Branisalv Mitrović was excellent, saving two penalties, and Strahinja Rašović guaranteed our national team a place among the four best teams in the world. Rašović was declared the best individual in the match, scoring five goals. He was accompanied by Nikola Jakšić with three goals, Radomir Drašović scored two, as well as Djordje Vučinić.



For the Italians, Francesco Di Fulvio was the best with three goals, while Giacomo Canela, Lorenzo Bruni and Eduardo Di Soma hit the net twice each.

In the penalty shootout, Radomir Drašović, Djordje Vučinić, Nikola Jakšić and Strahinja Rašović scored in order, only Marko Radulović was stopped, but goalkeeper Mitrović did a great job, and saved the shot and Serbia could celebrate passing into the semi-finals.



That match is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 a.m., and the rival is Greece.