Sports Djokovic revealed his plans until the end of the season Novak Djokovic failed to win his eighth Wimbledon because he was defeated by Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Source: B92 Monday, July 17, 2023 | 10:25

The best Serbian tennis player thus missed the opportunity to match Roger Federer's record for the number of titles at the All England Club.



After losing in the final of the third Grand Slam of the season, Djokovic revealed his plans for the rest of the season.



It is known that Djokovic will play at the last Grand Slam of the season at the US Open, while he will prepare for that tournament at the Masters in Cincinnati.



"I am happy to return to New York. Throughout my career, I recorded my best matches on hard court. Somehow, if you take into account all the tournaments I played and recorded success, then it is hard court. I played the final, I lost to Medvedev, I won a lot of love from the crowd. I remember that fondly and I can't wait to come back. New York is the main goal besides the Davis Cup, I will play Cincinnati as a preparation for New York," said Djokovic.