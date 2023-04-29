Sports Željko Obradović's message to the fans Partizan's coach, Željko Obradović, once again invited the fans of the black and white team to send a nice picture from the game against Real Madrid on Tuesday. Source: B92, Beta Saturday, April 29, 2023 | 16:30 Tweet Share Foto: StarSport/Srđan Stevanović

The third game of this series is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. in Stark Arena.



"What I would like - for our fans to understand that this is part of sport, the players talked among themselves and that should be the end of it. We encountered phenomenal hospitality from Real in these two games. I think that we should do the same in Belgrade. Let's reciprocate, so that no player, member of the coaching staff or Real fan feels uncomfortable, but let's send from Belgrade the image that was always there at our matches," Obradović pointed out.



On Thursday evening in Madrid, Partizan basketball players defeated Real team with 95:80 and took a 2:0 lead in the quarterfinals of the Euroleague playoffs, after the game was not played to the end.



One minute and 40 seconds before the end of the game, there was a big fight on the court, after Sergio Llull made a rough foul on Kevin Punter, who responded. Real player Guerschon Yabusele then wrestled Dante Exum, who was injured.



The disciplinary judge of the Euroleague announced the punishments yesterday, so Guerschon Yabusele was suspended for five games, Partizan captain Kevin Punter was fined for two games, while Mathias Lessort from Partizan and Real player Gabriel Deck were suspended for one match each.