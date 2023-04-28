Sports Partizan crushed Real - a double "break" in Madrid in the shadow of a big scandal! Partizan basketball players defeated Real Madrid in the second game of the Euroleague quarterfinal series 95:80 in a game that ended 100 seconds before the end. Source: B92, S.S. Friday, April 28, 2023 | 02:02 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Partizan basketball players defeated Real Madrid in the second game of the Euroleague quarterfinal series with a score of 95:80 in a game that ended 100 seconds before the end.



We witnessed an incredible fight between the players at 1:40 before the end, and since all the players were on the floor, the referees decided to end the match at that moment.



The black and whites took a 2-0 lead with two "breaks" and came just one step away from reaching the final four in Kaunas.



They will have the first opportunity to "verify" that great undertaking in the sold-out Stark Arena on May 2, and in the event of a possible defeat, another "match-ball" in front of the home crowd two days later.



They will definitely remember the unforgettable fight between the players, which was initiated by Sergio Irles with a foul on Kevin Punter, and then Guerschon Yabusele with a shameful move that injured Dante Exum.



You can read about all this in special news on our website, and in the following lines we will talk about the game in which Partizan outclassed Real in every segment of the basketball game.



Unlike the first match in the series, when Kevin Punter scored a three-pointer with 0.4 to go to bring victory in a dramatic ending, this evening Zeljko Obradović's team dominated the floor in the "WiZink Center" and showed that they are currently better than the "royal club".



Madrid were deprived of the services of Walter Tavares and Fabien Coser, which was felt, while the return of Vincent Poirier could not compensate for the absence of the dominant player from the Dominican Republic.



Partizan opened the game with a storm, with a 9:0 streak that was started by Jam Madar with a layup, followed by Kevin Punter with a three-pointer, followed by Matias Lesor and Yannis Papapetrou.



Real started the match with three-point shots by Nigel Williams-Goss, Mario Hezonja and Rudy Fernandez, but the Serbian team managed to maintain the difference.



At the end of the first part, James Nunnally scored a three-pointer in 19:31, and after 10 minutes it was +10.



Real opens the second quarter better and makes a series 7:0, but after Željko Obradović's time-out, Partizan's big series starts.



Somehow, Alen Smailagić started it with a fantastic dunk in 28:35, and then it started to rain - a three-pointer from Papapetrou, then Smailagić, a two-pointer from Madar and a three-pointer from Punter in 32:45.



Partizan increased that by the time they left for the big break - 37:51.



Real's reaction in the sequel was expected and it really happened. First of all, in the change of defense led by the energetic Rudy Fernandez.



With his three-pointer after three minutes of the game, Real's 11:2 series was completed, with which the home team came within 48:53.



Then James Nunnally enters the scene and makes a move that completely changes the course of the match – at the end of the attack, he hits a three-pointer with the sound of the siren, while Vincent Poirier commits a foul.



The referees watched the video in vain, everything was clear, and with that 3+1, Nunnally stopped Real's onslaught and started Partizan's onslaught to a new double-digit advantage.



Although Rudy Fernandez scored three three-pointers by the end of the third quarter, Partizan repelled all those attacks, and the finish was particularly furious - LeDay's three-pointer and Avramovic's layup on the counter for 62:75.



It was just a prelude to the rhapsody that followed in the final quarter. It was started by Kevin Punter with a three-pointer from the dribble through Sergio Llull, and then Exum continued with five tied points and LeDay with a three-pointer for the maximum +18 - 69:87.



It was a little more than six minutes before the end of the match and practically everything was decided then. Not only did the pressure from the stands ease, but also the Real players showed with their body language that everything is over here.



And maybe not only in this match or Madrid, but also in the whole series.



How powerless Real was is evident in the described ending in which they expressed their frustration in an unsportsmanlike manner and for that they would have to be punished. In every sense.