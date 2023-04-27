Sports Long queues in front of the "Arena" five days before the match with Real Madrid VIDEO Partizan basketball players made a feat by winning the first match of the Top 8 phase against Real in Madrid, so their fans want to thank them for the triumph. Source: B92, D.Dj. Thursday, April 27, 2023 | 10:20 Tweet Share Foto: Vladimir Živanović

Tickets for the first match in Belgrade, which is scheduled for May 2, have gone on sale, and there has been great interest in them since the start.



In front of the "Stark Arena" long queues were formed in the morning hours, so it is already clear that a packed hall will welcome the Spanish team.



Ticket prices range from 5,500 dinars for level 400 to 60,000 dinars for seats next to the bench.



Before that, one more match remains to be played in Madrid, which will give us a clearer picture before the meeting in the Serbian capital.



The second game is scheduled for Thursday at 20:45 and you will be able to follow it via our blog.