Sports Denver confirmed – Jokic is injured! Denver Nuggets announced the list of injured players before the second match of the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Nikola Jokic is among them. Source: B92, S.S. Wednesday, April 19, 2023 | 08:52

As speculated, fans of the Colorado team have reason to worry, as the club confirmed that the wrist injury is such that it is uncertain whether Jokic will play in the upcoming meeting between Thursday and Friday night.



He's officially "marked" as questionable, which doesn't necessarily mean he won't play.



But, even if he is on the court, Mike Malone will surely carefully measure his playing time.

Injury Report ahead of Game 2 tomorrow ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VCcXtwEXTg — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 19, 2023

In the fourth quarter of the first game, Jokić was seen with ice around his wrist, and after the duel, when he spoke to TNT television, he had the same bandage.



Serbian basketball player was training on Tuesday, but at the moment when the media entered the hall, he was not with the group, but was training separately. Nikola told the media at the open training that his wrist is fine, which inspires confidence and is a sign that it is not a serious problem, but the Nuggets must be careful throughout the rest of the playoffs.



The second game between Denver and Minnesota is played on the night between Wednesday and Thursday from 04:00 a.m.