Sports Nick Kyrgios dethrones Daniil Medvedev! Nick Kyrgios has shown once again that he is playing in the form of a lifetime this summer. Source: B92, Z.K. Monday, September 5, 2022 | 08:40 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia/ Sarah Stier

In an electric four-set match, Nick Kyrgios proved too much for 2021 US Open champion and No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev, advancing to his first US Open quarterfinals, 7-6(11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.



It was the Australian’s fourth win in five career encounters with Medvedev, and his second straight after a 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-2 second-round match last month in Montreal.



“It was an amazing match. Obviously, Daniil is the defending champion, a lot of pressure on his shoulders,” said the 25th-ranked Kyrgios. “But I played really well. I’ve been playing amazing the last couple of months. What a place to do it. Packed house in New York. I’m extremely blessed.”

What a run it's been.



Hats off to our 2021 champion, @DaniilMedwed 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZWVd8YZPk9 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2022

Kyrgios will next meet the 27th seed Karen Khachanov, who earlier in the evening defeated the 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in a five-set marathon, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.



“Khachanov’s a great player. He’s a great fighter. We’ve had some absolute battles,” Kyrgios said.



“Nick said he doesn't recognize himself how professional he is right now,” Khachanov noted earlier in the day. “I think the Wimbledon final showed him if he does the things like he does now which kind of level he has, what he's capable of. Obviously, everybody knows that, the way he's serving. I think the thing would be the same for me: Focus on the serve, keep the serve. In rallies, we have the same, equal chances. It will be always the question of how the point starts, with the serve and return.”