Sports "When Djokovic retires, people will appreciate more what he did" Tennis analyst Annabel Croft, once the 24th player in the world, is delighted with the World No. 1 Novak Djokovic Source: B92, Z.K. Thursday, August 26, 2021 | 17:38

Croft told Amazon Prime that she finds it most interesting when she talks to the six-time Wimbledon champion.



"All three players from that so-called big three are interesting when you interview them. Novak is a real intellectual, his handling of English is impressive, he has a great hunger for information. He will always go a step further in search of information about his heart, lungs, intake of food, sleeping pattern... He's the last tennis professional. I can't praise him enough and it saddens me when I see he doesn't get the support and appreciation he deserves", Croft says.



She is aware of the importance of Djokovic in the world of tennis.



"No one will stop loving Federer and Nadal, but maybe when every one of them hangs the rackets on the peg, people will start to appreciate more what Novak did for tennis," Annabel concluded. Novak Djokovic will try to reach the 21st Grand Slam trophy in his career in New York and become the first player after Rod Laver to win a calendar slam.



The US Open begins on August 30 and ends on September 12.