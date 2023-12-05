Crime A spy from the Serbian Army was arrested Reserve officer of the Serbian Army Lj. G. was arrested yesterday on suspicion of providing confidential information to the Bulgarian secret service. Source: Novosti Tuesday, December 5, 2023 | 10:17 Tweet Share Foto: Ministarstvo odbrane

Reserve officer of the Serbian Army and employee of the Culture Center in Bosilegrad Lj.G. was arrested yesterday on suspicion of providing confidential information to the Bulgarian secret service.



According to Novosti, Lj.G. (61) gave information about our armed forces.



Namely, as stated, he forwarded to the interested party data on the number of soldiers in Vranje, the situation in the units, as well as what weapons and equipment they use.



He also provided them with the personnel scheme of the security authorities.



Moreover, he referred to the political situation in the south of the country, Novosti points out.



According to the newspaper's sources, the citizens of Bosilegrad are quite confused because they know Lj.G. as a good neighbor, a father of two daughters, who, in addition to his basic job at the Cultural Center, also has a store in this border town.



The suspect is accused of having communicated secret military information to members of a foreign organization, which could cause harmful consequences for the security, defense and military interests of the country.



He was brought to the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Vranje yesterday for questioning.