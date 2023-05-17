Crime Report of a bomb in a school in Čačak: Police evacuated all classrooms In the morning, there was a report about a bomb planted in the Secondary School of Mechanical Engineering, Transport and Traffic in Čačak. Source: RINA Tuesday, May 23, 2023 | 09:45 Tweet Share

That news disturbed not only the students but also the employees of this educational institution.



"At the very beginning of the first class, the employees told us to leave the desks and leave the classrooms. The whole school went outside the school grounds until the police arrived. Only the first class did not take place," said Nenad K., who attends this school.



Members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs arrived at the scene and searched the premises of the Secondary School of Mechanical Engineering, Transport And Traffic and established that it was a false report.



Soon after the inspection, classes in this school resumed.