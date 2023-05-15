Crime A girl in Novi Sad arrested: She threatened students and glorified the killer boy Members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Novi Sad arrested a fourteen-year-old girl from the vicinity of the city. Source: Tanjug Monday, May 15, 2023 | 15:09 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIĆ/bs

She is suspected of having committed criminal acts of endangering security, causing panic and disorder, and illegal production, possession, carrying and trafficking of weapons and explosive materials.



It is suspected that she threatened the students in the class and provided support to the suspect for the murder in the Belgrade Elementary School "Vladislav Ribnikar" on the social network.



The police found a bullet of unknown caliber in her room.



The minor was brought to the competent judge of the High Court in Novi Sad, with a criminal report, who, after the hearing, ordered her to be detained for up to 30 days.