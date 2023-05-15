A girl cut her friend on the back with a knife in the elementary school in Zrenjanin
A 14-year-old girl cut her friend with a knife in the toilet of the elementary school in Zrenjanin today.Source: B92
The incident, as confirmed for B92.net, took place at the Elementary School "2. Oktobar" in Zrenjanin around 10:40 a.m. As we learn, the girl was cut in the back.
The girl was admitted to the hospital in a stable condition. After receiving help at the Emergency Center in Zrenjanin, she was released to recuperate at home, as reported by Novosti.
The investigation is ongoing.