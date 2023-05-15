Crime A girl cut her friend on the back with a knife in the elementary school in Zrenjanin A 14-year-old girl cut her friend with a knife in the toilet of the elementary school in Zrenjanin today. Source: B92 Monday, May 15, 2023 | 14:44 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstock/Miroslav

The incident, as confirmed for B92.net, took place at the Elementary School "2. Oktobar" in Zrenjanin around 10:40 a.m. As we learn, the girl was cut in the back.



The girl was admitted to the hospital in a stable condition. After receiving help at the Emergency Center in Zrenjanin, she was released to recuperate at home, as reported by Novosti.



The investigation is ongoing.