Crime Major Police Action - Five-member criminal gang arrested Members of the SBPOK and PU in Novi Sad, in cooperation with VJT in Belgrade, arrested members of the criminal group suspected of the criminal offense extortion Source: Tanjug Friday, December 30, 2022 | 09:40 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Members of the SBPOK and Police Administration in Novi Sad, in cooperation with the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade, arrested members of the criminal group due suspicion that they committed extortion crime.



The two suspects were arrested in a Belgrade restaurant after handover of the part of money obtained by extortion, while others were arrested in Belgrade and Novi Sad.



The suspects were detained up to 48 hours, after which they will be sent to the competent prosecutor's office with criminal charges.