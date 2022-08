Crime Mass arrests in Belgrade for prostitution: A major operation by Ministry of Interior A major police operation is underway, which is being carried out on the territory of Belgrade and two other cities in Serbia, the media reports. Source: B92 Tuesday, August 30, 2022 | 14:33 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

As the media reports, five persons of an organized criminal group were arrested who are suspected of organizing prostitution.



For now, one person is on the run, and the search for him is ongoing.