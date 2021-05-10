Crime It's confirmed: Human DNA found in a meat grinder VIDEO / PHOTO In the meat grinder found in Veljko Belivuk's country house, DNA remains of several victims were determined by expertise and DNA analysis. Source: B92 Monday, May 10, 2021 | 12:00 Tweet Share MUP Srbije

Minister of the Interior, Aleksandar Vulin, stated today that after the expertise, the members of the Ministry of the Interior and the Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime definitely confirmed that several DNA samples of several victims were detected in the meat grinder found in the house belonging to Belivuk and Marko Miljković clan in Belgrade's Ritopek neighborhood.

FOTO: MUP

"No crime of the Belivuk-Miljković clan will remain unsolved. After we found a secret room in the house of horrors in Ritopek, in which, in addition to weapons and explosives, there was an industrial meat grinder, members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime definitely confirmed that there were several DNAs of different victims of this clan in that machine", Minister Vulin pointed out.



According to him, this "murderous group" tortured people, killed them and in the end, in the most horrible way, ground their remains in order to further destroy and scatter them.

FOTO: MUP

FOTO: MUP

FOTO: MUP

FOTO: MUP

FOTO: MUP