It's confirmed: Human DNA found in a meat grinder VIDEO / PHOTO

In the meat grinder found in Veljko Belivuk's country house, DNA remains of several victims were determined by expertise and DNA analysis.

Source: B92
MUP Srbije
MUP Srbije

Minister of the Interior, Aleksandar Vulin, stated today that after the expertise, the members of the Ministry of the Interior and the Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime definitely confirmed that several DNA samples of several victims were detected in the meat grinder found in the house belonging to Belivuk and Marko Miljković clan in Belgrade's Ritopek neighborhood.

Read
