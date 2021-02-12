Crime Former Chief of Belgrade Criminal Police arrested Former Belgrade Criminal Police Chief Ilija Milacic was arrested. Source: B92 Friday, February 12, 2021 | 20:53 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstock_Radovan Vujovic

For now, there is no other information regarding Milacic's arrest, and the Belgrade media write that it was ordered for him to be detained for up to 48 hours.



It should be reminded that members of the Ministry of the Interior, Internal Control Department, by order of the Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime, ordered detention for up to 48 hours for members of the Ministry of the Interior P. L. and B. V.



They were detained due to the existence of grounds for suspicion that they committed the criminal offense of assisting the perpetrator in complicity after the criminal offense was committed.



There are grounds for suspicion that PL and BV, on February 4 this year, during a search of an apartment and other premises as part of the arrest of suspects that members of an organized criminal group led by VB and MM, knowingly and willingly superficially searched an apartment in order not to find criminal objects. Let us remind you that in a large police action, on February 4, Veljko Belivuk, better known by the nickname Velja Nevolja, was arrested.



In addition to him, 18 other people were detained, including his close associates Marko Miljković, Milovan Tadić Miksi, Boris Karapandžić and Aleksandar Aleksić.



Belivuk and others are suspected of committing the crimes of association for the purpose of committing crimes, aggravated murder and kidnapping as members of an organized criminal group.



During the search of apartments and other premises at about 30 locations, which were used by the suspects, objects and traces of committed crimes were found.