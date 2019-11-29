Crime Turning point in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia? A prominent Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech offered to testify against a senior government official in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia Source: Tanjug Friday, November 29, 2019 | 09:06 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Str

A detained businessman Yorgen Fenech offers information leading to the Prime Minister. He also said the prime minister had a conflict of interest in the case.



Businessman Yorgen Fenech's lawyers have submitted a letter to President George Vella in the court requesting a presidential pardon in return for providing information on other alleged conspirators. Namely, Fenech promised to supply information related to former Government Chief of Staff Keith Schembri, former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi, Economic Affairs Minister Chris Cardona and other people “close to the Prime Minister”, Reuters reports.



The lawyers of Fenech, who was arrested last week in connection with the killing, said Prime Minister Joseph Muscat should not be involved in deciding the plea for a pardon because he was among “persons who may have an interest for such a pardon not to be granted.”



The layers said the judge alone should decide on granting immunity, without any involvement from Muscat’s cabinet.



Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed by a car bomb near her home. Three men were charged with planting the bomb and are awaiting trial, but the authorities haven't so far been able to say who hired them.



Fenech, one of Malta’s richest men, has told police Schembri was the mastermind behind the murder.



Schembri was released from custody late on Thursday and made no statements related to this case.



The latest news say that Maltese Government turned down today a request by a prominent businessman for immunity from prosecution in connection with the 2016 killing of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.