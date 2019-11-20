Crime Media: Kidnapping of famous football player attempted in Belgrade Belgrade police arrest two young men on suspicion of trying to kidnap football player A.T. (20), learns "Blic" Source: Blic Wednesday, November 20, 2019 | 08:48 Tweet Share

According to the newspaper, the young men were arrested in Kaludjerica.



According to Blic, there was an altercation in traffic first and then an accident when an "Audi" struck a "BMW" driven by the football player, in which he was alone. When the football player got out of the car, they tried to put him in the trunk, however, he managed to overcome them and escape.



The two young men then took his car and fled to the Kaludjerica settlement, where they were later arrested, after A.T. reported the case to the police.