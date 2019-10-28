Crime How the boy from Stara Pazova was rescued and what indicated that he was abducted Thirteen-year-old Petar Mitrovic from Stara Pazova, who was reportedly abducted on Saturday night, was found and arrived safely to Stara Pazova last night Source: Blic, Tanjug Monday, October 28, 2019 | 07:14 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ Chalabala

Several people related to his disappearance have been arrested, the boy's father, Branislav Mitrovic, told RTV.



In addition to his parents and numerous citizens of Stara Pazova, the abducted boy was also greeted by Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic last night.



According to the latest information provided by "Blic", his friends who blackmailed him are behind this whole story. His friends knew that Petar was from the wealthiest family, and so they came up with and conceived a plan of abduction, writes "Blic" referring to its source close to the investigation.



Other media reported that the child's family said he had injuries to his face, body, neck and hands, because he was tied with chains.



According to RTV, the search for the boy included the best police operatives from Stara Pazova, Sremska Mitrovica, Novi Sad and Belgrade.



Petar went missing around 11pm on Saturday night. He was last seen in Zmaj Jovina Street in the center of Stara Pazova, and then he disappeared without trace. He was wearing a black tracksuit and was riding a black bike.



The parents of the boy are wealthy and reputable citizens of Stara Pazova, owners of the Agricultural Cooperative "Agroprom".



Although it hasn't yet been officially confirmed, the boy appears to have been abducted. This was pointed out to the parents by the fact that the boy in the last phone call said: "Take the blindfold off my eyes".



Namely, his father Branislav told RTV correspondent that the missing boy had last communicated with his brother, asking him to come to fetch him from certain location.



As he said, another call followed when his mother answered and heard the boy say, "Get the blindfold off."



After that, the connection got lost.



Twenty people were detained for questioning, to determine whether they had anything to do with the disappearance of the boy, "Blic" was told in the Ministry of Interior.



L. J. (19), M. J. (54) and A. M. (19) got arrested.



According to the order of the competent prosecutor, detention was ordered up to 48 hours for L. J, M. J. and A. M., after which, with a criminal charges, they would be brought to the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Sremska Mitrovica, the statement said.