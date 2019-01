Crime Car and cattle stolen from Serbs in Kosovo A Serb household in the village of Jabuka in the municipality of Zubin Potok has been robbed, the Kosovo police have said. Source: Tanjug Thursday, January 10, 2019 | 16:44 Tweet Share

This has been reported by RTK2.

A car that was parked in the yard has been stolen, along with a pair of cattle taken from the cowshed.



An investigation into the case in under way.