Crime Sacked employee returns to company premises, kills one A former employee of a Belgrade-based company on Monday morning stormed its premises and started shooting from a pistol. Izvor: B92, Tanjug Monday, March 12, 2018 | 16:10

One person died as a result, while two more were injured during the incident that took place at the company Privredni Savetnik - Informacione Tehnologije, located in Ruzveltova St.

The shooter, whose initials are N.S. and who was born in 1987, fired several bullets at two workers, one of whomlater succumbed to his wounds. A third worker was injured when he escaped the scene by jumping through a window.

(Tanjug)

N.S. then fled the scene and was later found in his apartment in Belgrade, seriously injured. The police arrived there after a fire was reported at the apartment.



According to media reports, the suspect was sacked from his job last Thursday, and attempted to commit suicide by blowing himself up with an explosive device after the attack at the company's premises on Monday.