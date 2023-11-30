Business & Economy Vucic with Wozniak: The legend of the IT industry becomes a Serbian citizen VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić receives Steve Wozniak, a computer engineer and co-founder of Apple. Source: Tanjug, B92.net Wednesday, December 6, 2023 | 12:25 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/bs

During his address to the media, Vučić first introduced Wozniak and his achievements.



"For us, the conversation about education was of key importance - how to change the awareness of all people that education is one of the most important links for us," said Vučić.



He added that this was an exceptional opportunity to present the EXPO.



"It is the greatest honor for us that I believe that the Government of Serbia will grant the creator of the global IT industry a Serbian passport. I congratulate Wozniak and his wife, who will become citizens of Serbia today or tomorrow," said Vučić.



"We can boast that the computer genius is a citizen of Serbia," he said. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić met in Belgrade with computer engineer and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.



A computer scientist and inventor, Wozniak has been involved in various business and philanthropic ventures over the years, focusing primarily on teaching computer skills to 11- to 13-year-olds in schools.



In recent years, he has helped fund entrepreneurial ventures in various fields such as developments in the Global Navigation Satellite System (GPS) and telecommunications, flash memory, technical education, environmental awareness, satellites and more.



Wozniak also founded a post-secondary education and training platform focused on software engineering and technology development, and more recently co-founded a blockchain-based trading and energy saving platform.



After the presentation, Mali handed the guest from the United States a basket of organic apples, because that fruit is the symbol of the Apple company, and he also presented him with a "Dušan's dinar" from the 14th century. Mali and Wozniak then visited the construction site of the Expo 2027 complex.



Prime Minister Ana Brnabić pointed out that Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak's visit to Serbia is the result of the state's long-term investment in education and especially the information technology sector.