Business & Economy First cars on Milos the Great highway: toll from September Milos the Great highway from Obrenovac to Ljig, which was opened by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is being trafficed on with the first vehicles. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 | 10:46

The new highway was opened for regular traffic two days ago at 10 PM, said the workers on Obrenovac toll both. Toll on the new-opened section is going to be charged from September.

The new highway’s length is 62,7km and is made of 3 sections: Obrenovac-Ub (26,23km), Ub-Lajkovac (12,5km) and Lajkovac-Ljig (23,98km).



Thus, with the Ljig-Preljina section, which was previously opened, 103,06km of the E-763 Belgrade-South Adriatic highway is in traffic.



Obrenovac-Ljig section was projected for speeds up to 130 km per hour, its width is 28,4 meters with fast, middle and stop lane; it has 42 bridges and overpasses, where the longest bridge is over 580 meters, which has 200km long repulsive fence for safety.



The E-763 highway is a branch of the Trans-European highway that connects its main route from Gdansk to Athens and Istanbul with the Adriatic Sea and the port of Bar.