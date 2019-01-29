Business & Economy Serbia starts new investment cycle Deputy PM and Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Zorana Mihajlovic spoke on Wednesday with an IMF mission visiting Serbia Source: srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, January 30, 2019 | 14:12 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

The IMF mission is led by James Roaf.

The talks dealt with the realization of infrastructure projects and the projects planned within the new investment cycle, the Serbian government announced.



Mihajlovic "pointed out that the current cycle of investments in road and rail infrastructure is drawing to an end, and that in 2019 Serbia will start with a new investment cycle, worth more than EUR 5 billion."



Other topics discussed were reforms in the field of improving business environment, especially in the period after the publication of the last report of the World Bank on business conditions Doing Business in October.



"We were not satisfied with the results of the previous year and we immediately started amending the laws and their implementation so that in 2019 we could have a better result on the Doing Business list," Mihajlovic underlined.