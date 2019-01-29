Business & Economy IMF mission starts visit to Serbia A Serbian delegation on Tuesday in Belgrade meet with an International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by James Roaf. Source: Beta, Tanjug Tuesday, January 29, 2019 | 10:35 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

The mission will be in Belgrade until February 5, Tanjug has reported.

The National Bank of Serbia (NBS) said the Serbian delegation was led by Governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic, while ministers of finance and economy took part in the conversation, said Beta.



Last July, the IMF approved a 30-month Policy Coordination Instrument for Serbia.



The goal of the program is maintained macroeconomic and financial stability and continued structural and institutional reforms to encourage faster and comprehensive growth, create jobs and improve living standards, it was said at the time.