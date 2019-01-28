Business & Economy Low cost carrier has change of heart about Nis flights Wizz Air will again fly from Nis, in southern Serbia, to Malmo, in Sweden, starting April 17, 2019, the Hungarian airline said. Source: Beta Monday, January 28, 2019 | 15:16 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

Wizz Air operated the same air route from June 2015 to January 7, 2019.

It was a great surprise when the company decided to scrap these flights, considering there was excellent occupancy of the aircraft, and it is now assumed that the renewal of the line has been caused by great interest of the passengers.



The Wizz Air website announced that flights from Nis to Malmo on Wednesdays and Sundays, and starting in mid-September 2019 on Mondays and Fridays.



This Hungarian airline company currently flies from Nis to Vienna, Dortmund, Basel and Memmingem; Swiss flies from Nis to Zurich, while Ryanair flies from this Serbian town to Berlin, Bratislava, Dusseldorf, Milan, and Stockholm.