Business & Economy Serbia and China sign several important documents THe Strategic Partnership Agreement for the Bor mining and metallurgical complex (RTB Bor) was signed in Beijing on Monday, in the presence of President Vucic. Source: Beta, srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, September 18, 2018 | 09:28 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Several other important economic agreements, including an agreement on investment in Zrenjanin, worth nearly a billion US dollars, have also been signed, the Serbian government announces.

The Strategic Partnership Agreement between the Serbian government and RTB Bor and company Zijin was signed by Minister of Energy and Mining Aleksandar Antic, while the Memorandum of Understanding between the Serbian government and company Shijiazhuang Ji was signed by Minister of Finance Sinisa Mali.



Mali also signed the Memorandum of Understanding between the Republic of Serbia and the Shandong transportation group, as well as the Protocol on the realization of the Memorandum of understanding between the Republic of Serbia and company Lanzhou Guantung.



In addition, the Minister of Finance signed the Agreement on the purchase of equipment, works and services for the realization of a capital project of traffic surveillance between the Republic of Serbia and company Huawei.



The Serbian president is visiting China from September 16-19, where he will meet with President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang. The signing of a series of bilateral agreements was also planned.



According to a press release from the presidency, while in Beijing and Tianjin, Vucic is also slated to meet with Hebei Province Governor Xu Qin and representatives of China's biggest companies, financial institutions and state agencies.



On the last day of his visit, Vucic will take part in the work of a regular annual meeting called New Champions, organized by the World Economic Forum (Summer Davos).



The forum will bring together more than 2,000 representatives of the political, scientific and business elite, and figures from cultural life.



The Serbian delegation includes deputy PM and Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Zorana Mihajlovic, Finance Minister Sinisa Mali, Mining and Energy Minister Aleksandar Antic and National Bank of Serbia Governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic.