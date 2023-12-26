World "Ukrainian playground": Because of the F-16, Russians are hiding warships in Georgia When Ukraine began using the F-16, the strikes of this fighter put the Russian Navy on its feet, even in the eastern parts of the Black Sea. Source: bulgarianmilitary/M.S. Tuesday, December 26, 2023 | 20:02 Tweet Share EPA-EFE ALEXANDROS VLACHOS

This is what Frederik Mertens, analyst at the Center for Strategic Studies in The Hague, states for Newsweek.



Ukraine's aggressive drone strikes and missile attacks have forced the Russians to move a large part of their fleet to Novorossiysk, a location in Crimea.



Despite this move, it is clear that the Russian Navy is feeling the pressure. They went a step further and announced the development of a naval base in Ochamchire, a town located in the Russian-occupied Abkhazia region of Georgia.



The move is seen as another calculated attempt to circumvent further attacks from Ukraine. Mertens emphasized the importance of Ochamchire, explaining that it is "practically the furthest port available to Russia on the Black Sea coast."



He also noted that the strategic withdrawal of the Russian Black Sea Fleet underscores the effectiveness of Ukraine's current military campaigns and underscores the enormous threat perceived from the entry of F-16 fighters into Ukraine's arsenal.



Focusing on the enormous threat posed by the F-16s, Mertens argues that they are likely to pose a far greater challenge to the Russians than Ukraine's existing weaponry. In particular, the capabilities of the Harpoon anti-ship missiles, which can be deployed on the F-16, make the scenario particularly worrisome for the Russians.



He added that the Russian Black Sea Fleet is within range of striking anywhere along the Black Sea, which actually turns it into a "Ukrainian playground."