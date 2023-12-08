World The danger of a direct conflict between Russia and NATO has never been greater The threat of direct conflict between Russia and NATO countries, with the conflict escalating into World War III, has never been more real. Source: B92 Friday, December 8, 2023 | 09:21 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/EKATERINA SHTUKINA / SPUTNIK / GOVERNMENT POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Deputy President of the Security Council of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, said that the threat of direct conflict between Russia and NATO countries has never been more real than it is now.



"Never since the Cuban Missile Crisis has there been such a real threat of direct conflict between Russia and NATO leading to World War III," he wrote on Telegram.



At the same time, Medvedev stressed, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is engaged in primitive blackmailing of Congress and extracting money for a "secondary state that is in the process of disintegration".



Medvedev said in October that NATO is constantly increasing its military presence near Russia.