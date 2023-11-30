World 0.1 to total disaster A month before the end of 2023, it is already known that this year will reach a global warming of 1.4 degrees compared to the pre-industrial period. Source: Tanjug Thursday, November 30, 2023 | 17:17 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

It has already caused a "deafening cacophony" and temperature records, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced today, according to Reuters.



"We are living and going through a climate collapse in real time," said United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the opening of the COP28 summit in Dubai, the Guardian reported.



Guterres spoke at the presentation of the WMO climate report, in which it was said that 2023 is the warmest year on record, hotter than 2016, when the temperature was 1.2 degrees higher than the pre-industrial period.



"Emissions of harmful gases are at a record high. Global temperatures are at a record. Sea levels are reaching records, and ice in Antarctica is at a record low," said WMO Secretary General Jukka Petteri Taalas.



The report, however, does not mean the world will exceed the 1.5 degree threshold, which scientists say is the ceiling for avoiding catastrophic climate change as part of the 2015 Paris Agreement.



"This year we have seen many communities around the world affected by fires, floods and rising temperatures. The impact is devastating. Record global warming should give world leaders chills and compel them to act," Guterres said.