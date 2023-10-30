World 0

Putin called an emergency meeting: The top of the state is gathering

President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, will hold an emergency meeting today at 19:00 Moscow time, or 17:00 Central European time.

Source: B92
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

The meeting will be attended by the entire leadership of the country.

As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting during the day that will discuss the West's attempt to use the events in the Middle East to divide society.

"It is well known and obvious that yesterday's events around the airport in Makhachkala are largely the result of external interference, including external informational influence," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Let us remind you that a group of people caused a riot when the plane from Tel Aviv landed, but the airport remained temporarily closed, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviatsiya announced.

Sixty people got arrested.

