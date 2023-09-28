World Decree signed: We cease to exist on 1 January 2024; Decision takes effect immediately The Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh shall cease to exist as of January 1, 2024. Source: B92 Thursday, September 28, 2023 | 09:07 Tweet Share Getty Images

The president of that unrecognized republic that was part of Azerbaijan, Samvel Shahramanyan, signed a decree on the dissolution of all state institutions.



In the decree, Shahramanyan referred to the difficult military-political situation that had arisen.



"Based on the priority of ensuring the physical security and vital interests of the people of Karabakh, taking into account the agreement reached through the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent with the representatives of Azerbaijan on the free, voluntary and unhindered passage of the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, including military personnel who have laid down their arms... a decision was made to all state institutions and organizations under their jurisdiction are dissolved by January 1, 2024, and the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh ceases to exist," the decree states.



The regulation enters into force immediately after its publication, Sputnik International reported. Let us recall that last week, Baku announced the launch of "local anti-terrorist activities" in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh with the aim of "restoring constitutional order", and Yerevan described that operation as aggression against the population of Nagorno-Karabakh and reiterated that there is no military presence in the disputed region.



The day after that, Azerbaijan and representatives of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh agreed on a complete cessation of hostilities with the mediation of Russian peacekeepers.



To date, more than 65,000 people have fled Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, more than half the population of the enclave now occupied by Azerbaijan.



"The state provides adequate housing to all those who have nowhere to stay," the Armenian government said in a statement. Baku opened the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting the enclave to Armenia, on Sunday, four days after the separatists capitulated and a ceasefire, and civilians began leaving Nagorno-Karabakh immediately after the arrival of Azerbaijani forces.



Baku officials announced that residents will be safe, but Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenians from Karabakh are at risk of ethnic cleansing, Beta and AFP agencies reported.