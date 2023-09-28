World Russians: So-called Kosovo? No way... Russia does not see a possibility for long-term stabilization in Kosovo, due to the inciting policy of USA and EU, said Deputy MFA Minister, Alexander Grushko. Source: Tanjug Thursday, September 28, 2023 | 08:45 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"There is no prospect of long-term stabilization. Kosovo leader Kurti, who maintains tensions on the ground and expels Serbs, is counting on his bosses, Washington and Brussels, to further increase pressure on Belgrade, demanding recognition of Kosovo that declared independence in violation of UN resolution 1244," Grushko stated.



According to him, "the West's reaction to Kosovo's provocations is slow and unprincipled". That only convinces Kurti that such tactics will eventually bring results," Grushko concluded.



In the village of Banjska, in the municipality of Zvečan in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, on the night between Saturday and Sunday, there was a conflict between a group of local Serbs and members of the so-called Kosovo Police.



On that occasion, one policeman and three Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija lost their lives.



Governments of Serbia and Republika Srpska declared September 27 as the Day of Mourning due to the tragic events in Kosovo and Metohija.