Shooting in Greece: Heavy police forces on the ground; Six people were killed VIDEO

Greek police responded Monday afternoon to a shooting in the Artemis area that left six people dead, according to police.

Source: Protothema.gr
EPA/SIMELA PANTZARTZI
EPA/SIMELA PANTZARTZI

According to initial reports, the incident involved disputes between criminal groups in which six people were killed. Three of them were in the vehicle.

The incident happened on Arion Street and an ambulance was dispatched to the scene with a mobile unit with rescuers and a doctor who reportedly confirmed that the people who had been shot had died.

The alarm was raised, while strong police forces are on the ground, the local media reports.

An investigation is underway. Rescuers and an ambulance are on the scene.

Greek "News 24/7" reports that the dead were found in a car with German license plates.

