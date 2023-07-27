World Utter chaos: Fire rages, people flee, army in action VIDEO Shocking images were captured in Nea Aghialos where flames are approaching the town and residents are being evacuated. Source: B92, Novosti Thursday, July 27, 2023 | 21:38 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris

Police forces are giving instructions to citizens on how to escape from the area. The government is on the alert, and the church bells are ringing all the time so that even the last residents understand that they have to leave.



"I call on all residents to leave, we are interested in human life, not property. 80 percent of Nea Aghialos has been evacuated," Volos mayor Achilleas Beos said earlier. The fire has been burning uncontrollably in Magnesia for the second day.



On Thursday, shortly before 6 p.m., there were explosions in the ammunition warehouses of the 111th fighter regiment. The warehouse is located a few kilometers from the airport and there are above ground and underground tanks, as well as ammunition.

The explosions from the warehouse were heard as far as Volos and Skopelos.



The shock wave broke the windows of houses and storefronts in the area.

〰️🇹🇷🔗🇬🇷 〰️✈️💦 THERE IS NO BORDER FOR 🛟 #Rescue either for forest / or human life..



165km2 burnt in one week, this is how #Rhodes in the latest #Landsat 8. #Wildfire’s still active close to the S/coastal towns #Greece #Ροδοςπυρκαγια #Ροδος pic.twitter.com/lYnIquzxWV https://t.co/9F7BCNnRDL — A Deniz Ekşioğlu (@_AD_CHANEL6) July 27, 2023

Local media reports that a little after 19:00, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense ordered the removal of three squadrons of F-16 fighter jets as a precaution due to continuous explosions and uncontrolled fire.