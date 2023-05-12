World The United Nations wants an end to the war in Ukraine Conflict in Ukraine entered the 443rd day, clashes on the front are not calming down. Source: B92 Friday, May 12, 2023 | 09:02 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The United Nations wants an end to the war in Ukraine in accordance with international law, said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary General, as part of his comments on the delivery of British long-range "Storm Shadow" missiles to the Ukrainian army.



"What we want to see is the end of this conflict in accordance with international law and relevant resolutions," Dujarric stressed, as TASS reports.

Pope Francis and Zelensky plan to meet in the Vatican

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to meet with Pope Francis in the Vatican on Saturday, Reuters reported yesterday, citing diplomatic sources.



Zelensky's trip, which was not officially announced, comes just two weeks after the Pope confirmed that the Vatican is also involved in the peacekeeping mission and efforts to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Prigozhin: The situation in Bakhmut is developing bad for the Russians

Prigozhin said that the situation on the flanks in Bakhmut is developing for the Russians according to the worst-case scenario.

"Those territories, which were taken with the blood and lives of our fighting comrades for many months, every day - walking tens or hundreds of meters -… pic.twitter.com/qjRDWb4OCn — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 11, 2023

Rocket attack by the Ukrainian army on Russian positions in the Bakhmut area