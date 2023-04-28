World The crash of 2 AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopters Two US Army helicopters collided and crashed today in Alaska while returning from a training flight. Source: nzherald/M.S. Friday, April 28, 2023 | 09:02 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/halina_photo

Three soldiers were killed and the fourth was injured.



Two soldiers died at the scene of the crash, near Healy, and the third died on the way to a hospital in Fairbanks, the military said. The fourth soldier is in hospital due to injuries.



The names of those killed have been withheld until the next of kin have been notified, the military said.



Each AH-64 Apache helicopter was carrying two people at the time of the crash. The Helicopters were a part of the U.S. Army’s 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment at Fort Wainwright.