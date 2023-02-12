World It's spotted; After USA and Canada, discovered in China, authorities urgently stated An unidentified flying object was detected near the coastal city of Rizhao, China, Chinese state-run Global Times reported, citing local maritime authorities. Source: Telegraf Sunday, February 12, 2023 | 13:47 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/NELL REDMOND -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Local maritime authorities in east China's Shandong province said on Sunday they had spotted an unidentified flying object in waters near the province's coastal city of Rizhao and were preparing to shoot it down, reminding fishermen through text messages to be safe.



After that, UFO was shot down in the United States.