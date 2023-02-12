It's spotted; After USA and Canada, discovered in China, authorities urgently stated
An unidentified flying object was detected near the coastal city of Rizhao, China, Chinese state-run Global Times reported, citing local maritime authorities.Source: Telegraf
Local maritime authorities in east China's Shandong province said on Sunday they had spotted an unidentified flying object in waters near the province's coastal city of Rizhao and were preparing to shoot it down, reminding fishermen through text messages to be safe.
After that, UFO was shot down in the United States.
Local maritime authorities in East China's Shandong Province announced on Sunday that they had spotted an unidentified flying object in waters near the coastal city of Rizhao in the province and were preparing to shoot it down, reminding fishermen to be safe via messages. pic.twitter.com/aQbUntwy4m— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) February 12, 2023