World The Russians "got revenge" on Zelensky VIDEO The population of the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih was evacuated after the Russian army hit a dam near that place with eight rockets. Source: B92, Daily Mail Thursday, September 15, 2022 | 15:19 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/MYKOLA TYS

Western media claim that it is a question of revenge due to, as stated, the recent failures of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, and, as they write, the target was the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



"Daily Mail" states that the city was covered with water after the attack on the



Kalanchak Dam.



The dam and the nearby pumping station were heavily damaged in the attack, which led to a large rise in the water level and flooding.



According to the media, the water is coming towards Kherson, and it is assumed that the coming flood will damage the pontoon bridges used by the Ukrainian army in attacks on Russian military forces.



"Russian forces most likely targeted the Karachun dam to damage the pontoon bridges downstream," the Institute for War Studies said.



The organization says the attack occurred as Ukrainian forces are trying to expand their foothold as part of a counter-offensive in Kherson. The media report that a successful counter-offensive by the Ukrainian army is underway, and the British Ministry of Defense claims that, based on intelligence, the situation on the fronts is not in the favor of official Moscow.



Namely, that ministry claims that some units "withdrew in relatively good condition", while others "fled in panic".



The Russian ambassador to the United States of America, Anatoly Antonov, said that he is "deeply concerned" that the American government is "openly boasting" that Ukraine's successes on the battlefield were achieved with the direct involvement of the Pentagon.



On the other hand, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova, called for the killing of civilians to be prevented.



"We demand that international organizations use their influence over Kyiv to stop the massacre of civilians. This must stop immediately," Zakharova said at a press conference, as reported by TASS.