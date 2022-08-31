World Putin reacts to death of Gorbachev Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences over the death of the former president of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, August 31, 2022 | 12:11 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his "deepest condolences" on the death of the former president of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Mikhail Gorbachev had a “huge impact on the course of world history”, in a condolence telegram sent on Wednesday.



He also pointed to Gorbachev's humanitarian, educational and charitable work.



He added that the last Soviet leader “deeply understood that reforms were necessary” and strove to offer solutions to the problems faced by the Soviet Union in the 1980s.



Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that Russian President Vladimir Putin offers his deepest condolences over the death of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.



"Vladimir Putin expresses his deepest condolences over the death of Mikhail Gorbachev. In the morning he will send a telegram with condolences to the relatives and friends," Peskov said.



Mikhail Gorbachev, last president of the Soviet Union, died at the age of 91 after a serious and prolonged illness on Tuesday, the Central Clinical Hospital said.



Putin, as Russian president, met with Gorbachev several times. The last time he received the former Soviet leader in Novo-Ogaryovo in March 2006, the day after the politician's 75th birthday.



After the news of Gorbachev's death, numerous world politicians, current as well as those who had the opportunity to cooperate with Gorbachev when he was the head of the USSR, spoke out.



It seems that Putin is among the last to do so.