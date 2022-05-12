World Albanian parliament rejects Srebrenica resolution The Albanian parliament today rejected a resolution recognizing the genocide in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Reporters reports. Source: Kosovo online Thursday, May 12, 2022 | 14:41 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstok/Leonid Andronov

"There has never been an anti-Albanian Albania like in the time of Edi Rama," Berisha said.



MP Tritan Shehu said it was a bitter and ugly day for the Albanian parliament.



"We are the only parliament that does not have a formal document condemning genocide. It is a day that leaves a heavy mark on the democratic world. A few days ago, these gentlemen voted against the resolution condemning Russian genocide in Ukraine. Today they did not accept the resolution condemning Serbian genocide. In Bosnia, tomorrow they will not accept to condemn the Serbian genocide in Kosovo. Why? These are our obligations. These are the goals, that is why we are singled out today in the Albanian Parliament," Shehu said.