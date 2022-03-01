World They are arming Ukraine: "We are getting 70 fighter planes" PHOTO The Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the country will receive 70 MiG-26 and Su-25 fighter planes from its partners. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, March 1, 2022 | 09:35 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

If necessary, those planes can be deployed at Polish airports, from where Ukrainian pilots will perform combat tasks, it is stated in the announcement published on Facebook, reports the Interfax Ukraine agency.



According to the command of the Ukrainian Air Force, Bulgaria will give 16 MiG-29s and 14 Su-25s, Poland - 28 MiG-29 planes, and Slovakia - 12 MiG-29 planes.

+70 літаків для української армії!



Наші партнери передають нам Міг-29 та Су-25!



Болгарія (Міг-29) - 16 шт

Болгарія (Су-25) - 14 шт

Польща (Міг-29) - 28 шт

Словаччина (Міг-29) - 12 шт



Johnson promised additional military aid to Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he would provide greater military support to Ukraine in the coming days, a spokesman for his office said yesterday.



Zelensky also informed Johnson about Ukraine's resistance to the Russian invasion, a Spokesman for the British Prime Minister added.



"Prime Minister informed President Zelensky of the United Kingdom's military support to Ukraine and pledged to send it in the coming hours and days."