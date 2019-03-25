World Italy is first EU and G7 member to sign up to China's plan Italy has, as announced by EU-skeptics in the government in Rome, decided to take matters into its own hands. Source: Sputnik Monday, March 25, 2019 | 16:31 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

The country has withstood pressure from the West, especially from the US, to become the first G7 and EU member that jhas oined China's Belt and Road initiative - despite the European Commission refusing to do what last year.

With the agreement the two counties have also marked the 15th anniversary of the Sino-Italian comprehensive strategic partnership.



But the announcement has sparked worries among EU officials, who say the agreement between Rome and Beijing could result in conflicts of interest in China-EU trade, and that Beijing could be seeking to expand its political influence in Europe rather than boost its trading relations with the EU, Sputnik is reporting.