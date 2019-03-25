Italy is first EU and G7 member to sign up to China's plan
Italy has, as announced by EU-skeptics in the government in Rome, decided to take matters into its own hands.Source: Sputnik
The country has withstood pressure from the West, especially from the US, to become the first G7 and EU member that jhas oined China's Belt and Road initiative - despite the European Commission refusing to do what last year.
With the agreement the two counties have also marked the 15th anniversary of the Sino-Italian comprehensive strategic partnership.
But the announcement has sparked worries among EU officials, who say the agreement between Rome and Beijing could result in conflicts of interest in China-EU trade, and that Beijing could be seeking to expand its political influence in Europe rather than boost its trading relations with the EU, Sputnik is reporting.