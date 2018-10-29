World Angela Merkel's definitive exit? German Chancellor Angela Merkel has told leaders of her party, the Christian Democrats (CDU), that she will not seek reelection as party leader in December. Source: Beta, Tanjug Monday, October 29, 2018 | 11:38 Tweet Share Merkel attends a CDU leaders meeting in Berlin, on Monday, Oct. 29 (AP/Markus Schreiber)

Reuters reported this on Monday, citing a CDU source.

The agency noted that Merkel has been at the helm of CDU since 2000, and appraises that her giving up the role "will start a race within the party to succeed her as chancellor."



The decision was reportedly made due to poor results in local elections.



After Bavaria, the voters punished CDU and their coalition partners during yesterday's elections in Hessen, in the wake of the many months of internal strife.



CDU took the most votes - between 27 and 28 percent - but that was still a poor result.



DPA agency is reporting that Merkle plans to continue on as chancellor.